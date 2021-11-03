1 year later: Decatur City Council new members share their accomplishments and goals

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday marks one year since the current Decatur City Council took office. Jacob Ladner, Carlton McMasters, Kyle Pike, and Hunter Pepper all were brand new to the job, and say the accomplishments they’ve made thus far have really set the stage for the rest of the term.

“It’s been a busy year, I think that it’s been a productive year as far as the city goes,” said McMasters.

Billy Jackson was last year’s only re-elected councilman. Council President Ladner says going into his term, he wanted to tackle the major issues Decatur was facing, and they’ve done just that. That includes the sanitary sewer overflow issue and the recent settlement with 3M.

“It’s always fun to be able to work with folks that have a similar vision and want to see our city progress and be better, and I think we’ve done that in a lot of ways and still have a lot of additional work to do,” said Ladner.

McMasters says he wanted to change the connotation the city had.

“Decatur’s a great place to live, and work, and raise a family, and I think that message was being missed along the way and for me personally, I’m really focusing on how to show Decatur and just how great it really is,” said McMasters.

McMasters says they’ve also been focusing on the city’s residential growth.

“We’ve approved almost 300 home sites just this year and we’re really focusing on the long term vision for what we can accomplish as a city and how we can grow and prosper,” said McMasters.

The new council members say they’re proud of the last year’s accomplishments, and look forward to an exciting future for Decatur.

“In this first year we’ve done a good job of setting the stage for what’s really gonna happen. And I think you’re gonna see tremendous growth, residential, and then quality of life issues in the next four years,” said Ladner.

Ladner says lot of the council’s focus going forward is shifting to across the river to the Highway 20 overpass. Overall, the new council members are looking forward to what the next four years has in store for the City.

District 2 Councilman Kyle Dukes Pike’s statement:

“It’s hard to believe that one year of our term has already passed, it’s been one of the most enjoyable and rewarding years of my life. I’m extremely proud of the work this Council has done in the last year and I look forward to building on the momentum we’ve achieved. I feel there are many accomplishments I could speak on. I’ll name just a few that stand out to me; we addressed the sanitary sewer overflow issue head on: along with our partners at Decatur Utilities, we adopted a 10 year plan to replace aging sewer infrastructure. We have made some great hires in our first year; we hired Kyle Demeester as our new CFO, Stephanie Simon as City Clerk, and Dane Shaw as Director of Development. All of these were phenomenal hires and each is playing a crucial role in the operations and growth of Decatur. We approved the engineering and design phase for a streetscape project that will drastically improve our entry to Decatur along 6th Avenue. I look forward to that project moving forward in the coming year. We have seen continued investment in our downtown, including residential and most recently announced, a hotel at 2nd Avenue and Moulton Street. This development will also include a parking deck the City will build. The latest accomplishment would be the settlement of the 3M lawsuit the City has been involved in for years, this was critical for us to put this issue behind us and move forward. I could name many more from food trucks to residential development to employee cost of living adjustments. One thing that I feel is crucial to all of these accomplishments and to the next four years is that we have a great team here in Decatur, from the current administration to our employees. We have a wonderful Council and Mayor who are working together everyday to improve the life of our residents and future of our great city. I believe we will see even more exciting things to come in the next year. I’m honored and proud to get to represent the residents of District 2 and the City of Decatur, and I look forward to what is to come.”

District 4 Councilman Hunter Pepper’s statement:

“This year has been outstanding. I have had the pleasure of helping hundreds if not thousands and wouldn’t want it any other way. I have gained amazing relationships within the City of Decatur with my coworkers and constituents. It has been a pleasure and an honor. When I first won I didn’t know what to do. It felt like I had accomplished the world and I still feel that way to this day, all it takes is a step at a time to make a difference. Serving the community within the great state of Alabama has been an honor like no other. We have accomplished so many things and have even had bumps in the road. Early January I fell ill and unfortunately had found out I have some medical issues that I wasn’t taking care of until diagnosed, when I say the folks I work with reached out and went above and beyond it was amazing. My goal in this role is to set the best example possible for our younger generation. I want people to know that no matter the age, you can accomplish anything with a little work. Projects are a work in progress, I’d like to see more done to Wilson Morgan Park and many other things within the city, I’m excited for the future and especially what the city awaits.”

