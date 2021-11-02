Video released of Decatur child killed in Chicago: “It’s progress, it’s the first big thing that we’ve had come out of his case,”

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Mychal Moultry Jr. or “MJ” of Decatur was killed while visiting his father in Chicago over 2021 Labor Day weekend. MJ was shot twice in the head through a window on Sep. 3, and died two days later.

After no leads in the case, new video released Saturday of the moment MJ was senselessly murdered.

“It’s progress you know, it’s the first big thing that we’ve had come out of his case that gives us some type of tangible physical evidence and you know just to help us better understand the story of what happened that night,” said MJ’s mother Angela Gregg.

Gregg says watching the video was bittersweet.

“Sweet because we are a step closer to finding out what happened to MJ, but it was a tad bit bitter to see that for the first time, and just to see the malice and just the lack of care for my son’s life,” said Gregg.

MJ was in Pre-K at Chestnut Grove Elementary School. His teacher Shanna Rector say’s she was in disbelief when she learned of what happened to MJ, and says his killers took a member of their school family.

“They took away his chance to have a life, and to contribute, and to be a part of our school, and to be a part of this community. There have been times in the classroom where we’re doing something special, or something really exciting like a science experiment, or a really fun game that we’re doing for small groups, anything really, and I just think ‘MJ should be a part of this,’” said Rector.

Rector remembers MJ as an energetic, caring, and eager to learn student who played with everybody.

“As a teacher of young children, I just want them all to have a chance to be the person that they can be, and it was taken away from him you know, his chance was taken away from him in a senseless act of violence,” said Rector.

Gregg has spent nearly every day since MJ’s death in Chicago fighting for justice. She says the past few months have not been easy.

“But, I know that every single day I have to get up and fight. I have to fight for my son I have to fight for justice and I have to fight for the other children of this city,” said Gregg.

There is now $25,000 raised as an award for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in MJ’s case.

Gregg has been working tirelessly with City and State officials to get the ‘MJ Law’ passed. The ‘MJ Law’ would protect children 10 years old and under who are the victim of gun violence, an unfortunately all too common issue in Chicago. She says this way, MJ’s name will live on forever.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.