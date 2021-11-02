Deals
Unvaccinated ULA contractors report badges being turned off first day after vaccination deadline

A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if they haven't received the first shot by end of day on October 29.(WAFF)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Several United Launch Alliance employees showed up for work Monday, only to be told to turn around and go home.

It comes after the company’s deadline kicked in Friday to follow the federal vaccine mandate.

But the timing couldn’t be worse as the White House issued new guidelines Monday that may provide some flexibility to federal contractors who refuse to get vaccinated.

For 16 years, Brent Vandiver has pulled in to ULA, scanned his badge and got to work, until Monday morning when the badge stopped working.

Vandiver says he called a number given to him by the security guard for HR.

“They told me I was being placed on unpaid administrative leave.”

Vandiver says he’s not against vaccines, but is against vaccine mandates.

“Just being fired after 16 years of working so hard for our war fighters, for our country, for our national defense. Sixteen years down the drain,” he explained.

A voicemail shared with WAFF from a federal contractor last week says employees who did not show vaccination proof by October 29 would be on administrative leave, pending their resignation.

President Biden’s federal mandate has a December 8 deadline for contractors, but we learned on Monday there may be some grace with that time.

According to the new guidelines, “A covered contractor should determine the appropriate means of enforcement with respect to its employee at a covered contractor workplace who refuses to be vaccinated and has not been provided, or does not have a pending request for, an accommodation.”

Federal contractors won’t have to show proof of vaccination rates at the deadline. But not complying could end in the loss of a federal contract,” according to CNBC.

Vandiver says he’s awaiting a call to set up an exit interview.

“Employees have already been contacted to do their exit interviews to process out actually. So we’re being told it’s a voluntary resignation. It’s not a voluntary resignation. You’re being fired for not conforming to their beliefs,” he said.

Read more: ULA workers protest.

