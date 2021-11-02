Deals
Traffic delays on I-565 westbound due to car accident

Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A car accident on I-565 westbound is causing traffic delays on Tuesday evening.

The Madison Police Department advises motorists to avoid the area of mile marker 10 westbound for the next two hours due to blockage from the accident.

Police say I-565 westbound is down to one lane. Motorists should use alternate routes at this time.

