Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Shipt offering alcohol delivery to Alabama residents

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shipt has announced that Alabama residents will now be able to have beer and wine delivered from Target to their front door.

Access to the new feature comes after the state legislature passed the alcohol delivery bill this past spring.

The chief business officer for Shipt says they’re excited to start alcohol delivery in time for the holiday season.

“Whether it’s a bottle of their favorite champagne or a can of hard seltzer, Alabama residents can leverage Shipt’s trusted network of shoppers to safely deliver their drink of choice in as soon as one hour,” said Rina Hurst.

If you order alcohol through Shipt, you will have to show your ID when it’s delivered to your home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road affected traffic,...
Montgomery elementary school opens following morning police operation
Families return the day after fight shuts down Point Mallard on Memorial Day.
Point Mallard recieves $145,000 grant to make improvements
Fred Sloss has announced his run for Limestone County sheriff.
New candidate for Limestone County sheriff
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
Second person arrested in deadly funeral procession shooting of 16-year-old boy
A north Alabama man battling ALS got to go to the World Series and make one of his biggest...
North Alabama man battling ALS goes to World Series