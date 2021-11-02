Deals
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man

The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate Mapco gas stations on Halloween.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man they say stole items from a gas station.

According to deputies, on October 31, shortly after midnight the man stole a carton of cigarettes worth almost $60 from the Mapco gas station on Highway 53. They say after grabbing the carton of cigarettes, that was sitting on the counter of the store, he ran out of the business. Authorities say the same individual committed the same crime earlier in the night at a Mapco located on Harvest Road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying this man.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying this man.(waff)

Mapco has released this statement on the thefts:

“Our priority is the safety of all guests and team members. We are fully cooperating with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the authorities.”

If you have any information about this individual, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8847

