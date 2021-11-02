Rape reported on Auburn University campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.

University officials said the rape happened Sunday and was reported by a campus security authority.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male she had just met through mutual friends. The suspect has not been identified but is said to be unaffiliated with Auburn University.

AU Campus Safety and Security said no police report has been filed at this point and since the suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, it did not immediately have a detailed description of him.

Resources are available to help sexual assault survivors both on and off Auburn’s campus. Victims can call Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 or Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.