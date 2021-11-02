Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Rape reported on Auburn University campus

Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving...
Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Campus Safety and Security has confirmed it has received a report involving an on-campus sexual assault.

University officials said the rape happened Sunday and was reported by a campus security authority.

The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male she had just met through mutual friends. The suspect has not been identified but is said to be unaffiliated with Auburn University.

AU Campus Safety and Security said no police report has been filed at this point and since the suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, it did not immediately have a detailed description of him.

Resources are available to help sexual assault survivors both on and off Auburn’s campus. Victims can call Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 or Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road affected traffic,...
Montgomery elementary school opens following morning police operation
Families return the day after fight shuts down Point Mallard on Memorial Day.
Point Mallard recieves $145,000 grant to make improvements
Fred Sloss has announced his run for Limestone County sheriff.
New candidate for Limestone County sheriff
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
Second person arrested in deadly funeral procession shooting of 16-year-old boy
A north Alabama man battling ALS got to go to the World Series and make one of his biggest...
North Alabama man battling ALS goes to World Series