Rainsville woman charged with arson following barn fires in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rainsville woman, accused of starting two separate fires at two barns on the same road in Geraldine, is facing arson charges in DeKalb County.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Geraldine Fire Department responded to a fire on County Road 831 in Geraldine on Oct. 18. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Paige York admitted to setting a fire inside the barn to keep warm. According to DCSO, after York lost control of the first fire, she went to a different barn down the road. Deputies say she set another fire and lost control of that one as well.

York faces second-degree arson (x2), failure to comply and three failure to appear charges. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and The Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office assisted in the investigation.

