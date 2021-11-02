Deals
Point Mallard recieves $145,000 grant to make improvements

By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Point Mallard got $145,000 from Alabama’s Department of Tourism in the form of two grants. Their goal is to attract more out-of-state tourists and be able to compete with larger water parks.

The first grant is $45,000 to revamp the children’s area. According to the Decatur Daily, the city has been wanting to improve this part of the park for years. Specifically, park leaders say they want to expand the area and shaded options.

The Decatur Daily reports that most parks upgrade their attractions every five years. The most recent upgrade to the park was the lazy river, added 8 years ago.

Officials say the park will be bringing in a consultant to give them some direction on exactly what to add next.

The $100,000 grant will go towards creating a plan for overall park improvements. That includes the aquatics center, golf course, campground and perhaps even the ice complex. The ice complex closed down two years ago and repairs were projected to cost as much as 1.2 million dollars. The city council considered turning it into a multi-purpose center but several people objected, opting for the skating rink.

The comprehensive plan would also look possibly expanding the popular T.C. Almon Recreation Center.

All that’s left is the city council to approve these grants.

