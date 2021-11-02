Deals
Montgomery elementary school opens following morning police operation

A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road affected traffic,...
A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road affected traffic, including access to Peter Crump Elementary School. No details on the police operation are immediately confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public School System says classes at Peter Crump Elementary School are underway after an early morning operation by Montgomery police delayed the start of classes.

MPS initially said that “the area surrounding Peter Crump is blocked by MPD,” and added “bus transportation routed for the Spring Valley area is currently delayed.”

An MPS spokesperson confirmed shortly before 9:30 a.m. that “the area has been rendered safe and Crump is operating as normal.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department regarding the situation but has not yet gotten a response.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

