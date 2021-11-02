Deals
The pandemic has changed what matters to people

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pandemic induced shutdown on life as we knew it, giving everyone enough time and space to think about every facet of their life. Being cooped up in quarantine allowed people to reassess what they want to change.

“There have been a change in priorities,” said Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Calhoun Community College, Donna Estill.

The pandemic made it abundantly clear to many that their life isn’t making them happy or fulfilled.

Estill says she has even changed her ways.

“My husband and I have focused a lot more on family rather than constantly working or doing social things,” said Estill.

During quarantine, many discovered they like staying at home according to President and CEO of Nelson Financial, Joel Garris.

“It’s been more efficient for folks to be able to get up and work directly rather than having to get frazzled by a long commute,” said Garris.

According to Pew Research Center, 54 percent of people who are working from home during COVID would prefer to stay at home even after the pandemic is over.

Estill says it hasn’t driven everyone to isolation.

“It’s been a natural progression towards a lot more personal connection. In the workplace for everyone who is here, it seems like we want to be together more,” said Estill.

This is a contributing factor to the workforce crisis.

“We have had some retirements as a result of this. Part of that is from people who just said I have limited time and I want to stay home with my family, I want to travel, I want to do the projects I’ve always wanted to do,” said Estill.

Are the changes here to stay?

“The more I find myself back in the work world the more I find myself back where I was 2 years ago,” said Estill.

