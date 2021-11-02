New candidate for Limestone County sheriff

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Limestone County has announced his candidacy for the sheriff’s position for the 2022 elections.

Sloss served in the U.S. Navy before joining the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. While there, he served as the deputy chief, certified DARE officer, the lieutenant director of youth services and patrol captain. Sloss has served as the chief deputy since 2016 and plans to retire this year to focus on his campaign.

“As your next Sheriff, I will work every day to continue to make Limestone County the safest county in the State of Alabama,” said Sloss. “Under my leadership, I will bring integrity, accountability, and transparency to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Sloss graduated from East Limestone High School in 1990 and then served in the navy. In 1996, he graduated from the Alabama Criminal Justice Center. He later earned an associate of science in political science degree from Calhoun Community College.

