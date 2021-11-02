Man hit by train early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a deadly train accident early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Willie Harris. He was 63.

The accident happened at the railroad crossing near the 2600 block of 18th Street between Jemison Avenue and Ty Rogers Jr. Avenue.

A passerby reported a man’s body on the side of the road.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to investigate. Authorities say it appears to be an accidental death resulting from Harris being struck by the train.

