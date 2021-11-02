Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man hit by train early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa

The victim has been identified as Willie Harris. He was 63.
The victim has been identified as Willie Harris. He was 63.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a deadly train accident early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Willie Harris. He was 63.

The accident happened at the railroad crossing near the 2600 block of 18th Street between Jemison Avenue and Ty Rogers Jr. Avenue.


embed google map on website

A passerby reported a man’s body on the side of the road.

 The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to investigate. Authorities say it appears to be an accidental death resulting from Harris being struck by the train. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

Grant Collins
Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Montgomery police responded to the 100 block of Eagerton Road around 5:50 a.m. in regards to a...
Montgomery house fire becomes homicide investigation, suspect dead
The Cherokee Police Department is asking for your help in locating Derrick Gerrod Hayes.
Cherokee Police searching for person of interest