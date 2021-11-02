Limestone County draws new redistricting plan after NAACP backlash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Commission re-drew its proposed redistricting map after much criticism from the NAACP. The original plans would move around 1,500 African Americans out of District 3, the district with the heaviest population of black voters.

After the NAACP met with Commission Chairman Collin Daly Friday, the issue was addressed.

“To show how hard we worked on this, the guy that actually does the mapping was out of town on Friday. So, me and the engineer, we got to working on it and he said ‘I hope I can get all this right’ so we got to re-drawing and redistricting,” said Daly.

Daly says they got the plan done that same day. The NAACP’s concern was that moving those African American’s out of District 3 was done intentionally to dilute the black voter population. District 3 Commissioner Jason Black says that’s not the case, and the map was crafted via software programming.

“What it does is it finds a solution, and the solution didn’t figure into the equation the percentage of a minority, or who lived in that district, it just simply threw that population and road out,” said Black.

State NAACP president Benard Simelton says the new plan still doesn’t provide a way for African Americans to elect a person of their choice.

“It shows that they are sensitive to our concerns, but it still does not kick the can down the road far enough for us to say we’re pleased, we’re happy,” said Simelton.

Simelton says with the way Limestone County is growing, they need black representation to reflect that.

Black says the original proposed plan moved District 3 black population from 20% to 17%, and this most recent plan actually increased the population to 21%. He says the new plan is what’s best for everyone involved.

“It worked the way it’s supposed to work. We came up with a plan, the plan met conflict, the conflict showed their opinion, we realized that their opinion was probably the best opinion, and so we all made it work. So at the end of the day, government worked for the people, by the people, for the people,” said Black.

The newly drawn redistricting map will be available for public input at the commission’s next work session on Nov. 15. A confirmation vote is possible as soon as December.

