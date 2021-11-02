Ider Mayor remembers Police Chief Buddy Crabtree who died from COVID-19

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) -On Monday, family and friends mourned the loss of a man who protected and served his community.

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree lost his battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, October 30.

“He had this thing with nicknames for everybody, and if he knew you and liked you, he had a nickname for you. He got to where in the last couple of years when he would call me, he would say “Madam Mayor, and he knew I didn’t like that name,” said Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter.

Lassetter recalled memories of Chief Buddy Crabtree.

She said Crabtree never met a stranger and had a unique way of communicating and helping others in the community.

Now, those memories will last a lifetime after Crabtree lost his month-long battle with COVID-19 on Saturday.

“He loved this town and loved the people. He was a part of everything, going on from the school to our churches and businesses. He was a face at every event and interacted with the kids and people, and he was just so loved,” said Mayor Lassetter.

Crabtree served on the force beginning in 2011. He was instrumental in mentoring other officers and lending a hand in the community.

The news of his death sent shock waves throughout the community and on social media.

Mayor Lassetter said although Crabtree’s vaccination status is unknown, she’s prayerful that everyone will stay safe during the pandemic.

“Take it seriously. It doesn’t matter to me if it’s your choice to be vaccinated or not, take it seriously. I know finding out early as possible if you have it is important, and it is good to seek treatment, and I know it’s a lot we don’t know about it, but we should still take it seriously,” said Mayor Lassetter.

