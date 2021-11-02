Huntsville Hospital’s plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children 5-11 years old could be eligible to receive a covid-19 vaccine in a matter of days.

Friday, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC still needs to approve the vaccine.

Huntsville Hospital will be giving the Pfizer to kids 5-11 at John Hunt Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.

“The doses are different than the adult dose. And we want to remain very safe and make sure nothing gets mixed up. So we’re going to do the children’s doses by themselves,” said Huntsville Hospital Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty.

A parent or guardian will need to be with the child. Children will be sent home with a stuffed bear or ball after they get the shot.

Check for updates on when the clinic will open. Opening date depends on CDC approval.

