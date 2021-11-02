Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital’s plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children

Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children 5-11 years old could be eligible to receive a covid-19 vaccine in a matter of days.

Friday, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC still needs to approve the vaccine.

Huntsville Hospital will be giving the Pfizer to kids 5-11 at John Hunt Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m.

“The doses are different than the adult dose. And we want to remain very safe and make sure nothing gets mixed up. So we’re going to do the children’s doses by themselves,” said Huntsville Hospital Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty.

A parent or guardian will need to be with the child. Children will be sent home with a stuffed bear or ball after they get the shot.

Check for updates on when the clinic will open. Opening date depends on CDC approval.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville

Latest News

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home; victims identified
Limestone County Redistricting
Limestone County draws new redistricting plan after NAACP backlash
stock footage of judge's gavel
Parents sue Montgomery day care after death of infant
Campaign underway to help dozens of Morgan County nonprofits