Cullman man found guilty for failing to register as sex offender

Police have a murder warrant out for the arrest of Nathan Winston Stephens in connection to a deadly stabbing.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A jury convicted a suspected murderer of failing to register as a sex offender after a one-day trial, according to the Cullman County district attorney’s office.

District Attorney, C. Wilson Blaylock says Nathan Winston Stephens has a violent criminal history, which dates back almost 20 years.

READ MORE: Man wanted in fatal stabbing in Cullman captured in Georgia

Stephens was serving time on a burglary conviction in Marshall County prior to his conviction. Investigators say two days after being released early from prison, he was wanted as a suspect in the murder of Herndon Self. The murder case has not gone to trial, but Stephens faces a maximum punishment of either life or life with the possibility of parole if convicted.

“The mass release of criminals from our prison system is jeopardizing our safety and Nathan Stephens is a prime example of the defects in the so-called ‘prison reform’ laws being passed by our state leaders in Montgomery,” said District Attorney Blaylock.

Stephens was required to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement after he plead guilty to second-degree rape in 2002. However, he failed to do so under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“Our office will ask that the judge impose the maximum punishment for this conviction at Stephens’ sentencing hearing on December 16, 2021,” said District Attorney Blaylock. “We will vigorously proceed with the prosecution of Stephen’s murder indictment and bring further justice for the Self family.”

READ MORE: Cullman murder suspect on the run; victim’s family wants justice

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

