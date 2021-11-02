Cooler day ahead before a wet and windy end to the week

Happy Tuesday! It is a cool & breezy start to the day but enjoy it because things don’t look great from here on out.

We are waking up into the mid-40s under mostly clear skies in most communities this morning. You’ll want to grab a jacket too because that wind is whipping from the north at 10 mph. That could mean a bit of a chill to start off the day. Today we’ll have more sunshine than any other day this week until the weekend. Temperatures today will also be the warmest we will see until next week. Highs this afternoon will approach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next weathermaker will develop by the middle of the week and we’ll see clouds increase into Wednesday. It is possible that we will even see a few light showers by the afternoon. It should be breezy again as well, with gusts from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph. on Wednesday will likely stay into the mid-50s, possibly the low 50s or even upper 40s. Scattered showers will pick up overnight into Thursday, leading to a wet and gloomy first half of Thursday. Right now, it looks like the showers should clear by late Thursday with clear skies overnight into Friday. If we stay clear Friday morning then we will be much cooler, possibly the mid to upper 30s. From there we will continue to clear into the weekend and there is a chance that we could see our first frost of the season if it doesn’t happen Friday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.