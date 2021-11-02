Cloudy, cooler and light rain for Wednesday and Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breezy winds will stick around overnight with increasing cloud cover, lows will be in the lower 40s by daybreak.

Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy to overcast with much cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 50s, winds will be breezy again with gusts over 20 miles per hour. Light scattered showers will develop late in the day Wednesday.

Thursday also looks fairly breezy with additional light rain showers. Light rainfall totals up to a tenth of an inch are expected. Skies clear out by Friday with unseasonably cool high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. The weekend forecast looks promising with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday morning with clocks going back one hour. Please change the batteries in your smoke detectors, NOAA weather radio and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.