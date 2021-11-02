Deals
Cherokee Police searching for person of interest

The Cherokee Police Department is asking for your help in locating Derrick Gerrod Hayes.
The Cherokee Police Department is asking for your help in locating Derrick Gerrod Hayes.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cherokee Police Department is asking the community if they know where a person of interest is who they say was involved with a crime in the area.

Derrick Gerrod Hayes, 54, was allegedly involved in a crime at a local business in the town of Cherokee. Details are sparse about what exactly was committed.

If you have any information about Hayes’ whereabouts, you are asked to call (256)-359-4959 and hit extension 3. Officers say you will remain anonymous if you report any information.

DERRICK GERROD HAYES (54) is wanted by the Cherokee Police Department. He is a person of interest involving a crime that...

Posted by Cherokee Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

