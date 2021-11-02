Cherokee Police searching for person of interest

CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cherokee Police Department is asking the community if they know where a person of interest is who they say was involved with a crime in the area.

Derrick Gerrod Hayes, 54, was allegedly involved in a crime at a local business in the town of Cherokee. Details are sparse about what exactly was committed.

If you have any information about Hayes’ whereabouts, you are asked to call (256)-359-4959 and hit extension 3. Officers say you will remain anonymous if you report any information.

DERRICK GERROD HAYES (54) is wanted by the Cherokee Police Department. He is a person of interest involving a crime that... Posted by Cherokee Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

