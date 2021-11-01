Deals
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey has surrendered to the U.S. Marshals after being indicted last month.

Kelsey is accused of violating multiple campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.

In court Monday morning, Kelsey was ordered to surrender his passport.

The Republican says the investigation is a “political witch hunt.”

During the Tennessee special session last week, Kelsey stepped down as Senate Education Committee chair.

No new court dates have been set at this time.

