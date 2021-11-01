Sunny, breezy, and “mild” start to November

Happy Monday! We are starting November off with sunshine & mild temps but it won’t stay that way too long.

Passing clouds to start off our Monday with temperatures into the mid-40s in most spots. We are also seeing some areas of dense fog, which will definitely cause some issues in some areas. Today should be a very nice day overall, but it will be a touch breezy. Temperatures are likely to be into the mid 60s this afternoon with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon as well. Enjoy today because it will be the warmest day we see for a while. It should be a good day to get out and do some yard work.

Tuesday will be another pretty good day, with sunshine and the 60s. It should be breezy again as well, with gusts from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph. Our next weathermaker will develop by the middle of the week. Clouds will increase on Wednesday throughout the day and we could even see a few light showers by the afternoon. That should keep temperatures a bit cooler as well. Highs on Wednesday will likely stay into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers will pick up overnight into Thursday, leading to a wet and gloomy day Thursday. Rain is likely to carry over into Friday for some areas, bringing down temperatures a bit as well. From there we will continue to clear into the weekend and there is a chance that we could see our first frost of the season. I would say this is more likely for Sunday than Saturday, but both days bring that possibility.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

