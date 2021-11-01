Deals
Sewing needles found in candy in Fostoria

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.(Fostoria Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sewing needles were found in two pieces of candy in Fostoria after Saturday’s trick-or-treat.

The Fostoria Police said it was unclear which specific street the candy with needles was distributed on, but they have narrowed it down to the area of N. Union, Summit, and Rock streets.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

On Monday, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital will x-ray candy distributed during trick-or-treat. The only times this will be available are:

  • 9-11 a.m.
  • 5-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in having trick-or-treat candy x-rayed should go to the main entrance but not enter the hospital. The staff will have a portable X-Ray machine available to scan the candy.

Due to Covid restrictions, please follow all necessary safety restrictions on the hospital grounds and follow the instructions of the staff upon arrival.

If anyone has any information as to who may be involved with the tampered candy, immediately call Fostoria Police at 419-435-8573.

