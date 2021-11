HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers are on the scene of a wreck with serious injuries on I-565 near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Police say the wreck occurred at 9:15 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of I-565 in the area are shut down.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Stick with WAFF for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.