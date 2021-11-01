Deals
Paul Sanford announces run for U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks’ seat

(none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The race for U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks’ seat is expanding.

Paul Sanford announced his run for the U.S. Congress in the 5th district of North Alabama.

Sanford previously represented most of Huntsville as a republican in the state senate.

Several other people are also running for Brooks’ seat, after he announced his run for U.S. Senate, including Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Casey Wardynski, and Harrison Wright.

The primary is next spring.

