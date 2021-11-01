Deals
Parents sue Montgomery daycare after death of infant

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home daycare and its owner are facing a wrongful death lawsuit following the death of a 7-month-old Montgomery child.

According to Beasley Allen Law Firm, the lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Kim Baio Dang and Jonathan Buxton, parents of the deceased child. The suit says the child “needlessly died” while in the care of Mrs. H’s Day Care, owned by Sharon Haslerig and located on Norris Farms Road in Montgomery County.

The suit alleges that on June 1, 2020, the child was left unattended and not properly restrained in a car seat and was strangled to death after becoming entangled in the car seat’s strap. The suit claims the death could have been avoided had Haslerig and others not been negligent in his care.

“The death of a child is always devastating, especially when that death could have been avoided,” attorney Kendall Dunson said. “The daycare had a duty to maintain a safe environment and abide by the rules and regulations of the State of Alabama and the Department of Human Resources. But Mrs. H’s Day Care, its owner Mrs. Haslerig, and others failed to properly care, monitor, or supervise this vulnerable, young child. As a result, he was severely injured and died.”

The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages with the amount to be determined by a jury.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

