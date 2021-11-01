Deals
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger

Michael James Duncan booking photo
Michael James Duncan booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police have charged a Houston County man they claim bit off the finger of a security guard with whom he got into a scuffle. Michael James Duncan, 37, of Butler Road faces one count of Assault First Degree.

The incident occurred Friday night at Dothan Dance Club, located along Ross Clark Circle near Timbers Drive. “Officers received a report that a man was harassing patrons of the business,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens.

Duncan bit off the tip of a security guard’s finger as the guard attempted to escort Duncan from the club, per Owens.

As of Monday morning, Duncan remained in the Houston County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

