Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound

Christopher Britt Hamm, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges, avoiding a trial that had been set Monday
Christopher Britt booking photo.
Christopher Britt booking photo.(Dothan City Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Newton man will spend 54 months in prison for causing a deadly wreck in Dothan. Christopher Britt Hamm, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges, avoiding a trial that had been set Monday.

Hamm admitted he drove intoxicated on April 5, 2019 and failed to stop at a red light along West Main Street near Flowers Hospital. The collision killed 57-year-old Richard Lane Williford and severely injured his wife, Patricia Richburg Williford.

Hamm will serve five years’ probation following his release from prison. Because he received a split sentence, Hamm is not eligible for parole or early release.

He will begin his sentence Friday, according to records.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
I-565 eastbound shut down following wreck in Huntsville, 1 seriously hurt

Latest News

Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck
State Representative Howard Sanderford announced he will not run in the next election on Monday.
State Representative Sanderford to retire