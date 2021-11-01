Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

GBI: Largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Ga.

a
a(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies has led to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Lee County, Georgia.

The following people have been arrested for multiple charges:

  • 28-year-old Matthew Bridges, of Albany, Ga.
    • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
    • Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute
    • Failure to maintain lane
  • 40-year-old Terrance Battle, of Albany, Ga.
    • Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
    • Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute
  • 26-year-old Quannesha Gatling, of Albany, Ga.
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
    • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

On Friday, October 29, 2021, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy 19.  The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Columbus Resident Office received information that Bridges was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Albany. 

During the two month investigation, GBI agents made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Bridges.  Throughout the investigation, numerous investigative acts led agents to develop information that Bridges was obtaining bulk quantities of methamphetamine from an unknown source in Atlanta. 

These investigative efforts ended with a traffic stop in Lee County, Georgia, resulting in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, and $1,500.

Investigators obtained information during the investigation indicating that the methamphetamine and marijuana from this seizure was going to be distributed in the Albany area. 

This seizure of methamphetamine represented the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and prevented approximately 10,000 dosage units of methamphetamine from being dispensed.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirm at least one person is dead...
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide after 911 call for help at Monument-area home
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
I-565 eastbound shut down following wreck in Huntsville, 1 seriously hurt

Latest News

Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck
State Representative Howard Sanderford announced he will not run in the next election on Monday.
State Representative Sanderford to retire