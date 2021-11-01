Eastern Bypass expansion study underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traveling around Huntsville could soon get a lot easier. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved plans to start the first steps to create a bypass connecting 431 to Highway 72.

The first phase of the project is a $60,000 study to determine where the eastern bypass expansion will be located.

Councilman Bill Kling says when the project reaches construction it will cost tens of millions of dollars.

“This would pick up at the end of MLK and carry over into the east and over into let’s say highway 431,” said Kling.

Kling says the study is necessary to make sure the bypass can handle high traffic volume from drivers like you.

“It is probably going to look at a lot of things: the soil, potential routes, traffic counts,” said Kling.

There is not an exact rendering or even a specific timeline, but Huntsville city council members are making sure this happens as efficiently as possible.

“The construction going on at MLK Express Way so that somewhere down the line when that component is completed everything else will be done so they can move ahead on the construction of the Eastern Bypass,” said Kling.

Kling says once completed this is going to make your commute much smoother.

“I think once we get a ring road around the city that would help take a lot of the heavy traffic we now have. On Governors Drive, University Drive, the Parkway, just roads all over the city,” said Kling.

Kling says this is just Phase 1 of a multiphase project. When this project is complete there will be a discussion of another project where 431 will connect to the South Parkway and into 1-565.

