Deputies arrest man for Lawrence County shooting

Norberto Morales Garcia was arrested and charged with attempted murder for a shooting on October 18.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting left him and a female victim injured on October 18.

Deputies say that 46-year-old Norberto Morales Garcia and a female victim were found injured on County Road 296. After an investigation, deputies found out that Garcia had shot a woman that he knew and then himself. They say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two. The two were airlifted to UAB, the female victim remains in the hospital.

Garcia is charged with attempted murder and he is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.

Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the investigators on the case for their diligence, the State Bureau of Investigation and the first responders that responded to the scene.

