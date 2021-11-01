Deals
Día de Los Muertos celebration in Athens happening Tuesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening Tuesday in Athens, a Día de Los Muertos celebration hosted by the Athens Art League.

It is a day where people remember their loved ones who have gone before them. Members of a local arts community will meet to celebrate the day Tuesday.

“They are going to be writing letters for their relatives. And then they will post those letters in the mailbox by the table over there. And they’re supposed to go to them, to heaven so they can read them,” said High Cotton Arts board member Maria Taylor.

The celebration will be at High Cotton Arts on West Washington Street, from 4 p.m until 8 p.m.

There will be music, food, painting, and educational events so you can learn more about the holiday.

Everybody is welcome at Tuesday’s event.

