Country star Morgan Wallen to take the stage at Landers Center next month

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Award-winning Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is set to make his way to the Mid-South next month.

He’s hitting the stage at the Landers Center in Southaven on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will also feature Hardy & Earnest.

Fan Club members can grab presale tickets on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

Landers Center presale tickets will be available on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary between $56-$121.

Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ to purchase your tickets.

