Country star Morgan Wallen to take the stage at Landers Center next month

Morgan Wallen performs at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on July 20, 2018.
Morgan Wallen performs at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on July 20, 2018.(KCRG)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Award-winning Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is set to make his way to the Mid-South next month.

He’s hitting the stage at the Landers Center in Southaven on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will also feature Hardy & Earnest.

Fan Club members can grab presale tickets on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

Landers Center presale tickets will be available on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and general admission tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary between $56-$121.

Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ to purchase your tickets.

