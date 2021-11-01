Deals
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges. He's accused of hitting a child with his vehicle who was trick-or-treating in College Hill.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police arrested a man for aggravated battery and a second DUI conviction after a child was struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating in College Hill.

The police department said around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were working in the area of Douglas and Broadview when they were alerted by a citizen that someone had been hit by a car. Officers located a four-year-old boy who had been struck by a gray vehicle traveling westbound on Douglas. EMS and fire department personnel responded to treat the child, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the child was trick-or-treating in the area and had gone into the street where he was struck by the vehicle. The child’s mother said the boy will be okay. He was discharged from the hospital with a concussion and some road rash from the accident.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Caleb Leivian, was arrested on the scene after an investigation revealed signs of impairment, police said. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated battery; DUI causing great bodily harm, DUI; 2nd conviction, no proof of insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Dispatch has confirmed that one child has been struck by a car while trick-or-treating Sunday evening.

The incident happened near Douglas and Broadview around 9 p.m. Officials say the child received injures caused by the vehicle but haven’t released the severity of those injuries.

We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

