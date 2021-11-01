Deals
Car drives into Applebee’s in West Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a car drove into an Applebee’s restaurant in Birmingham on Saturday night.

This happened around 9:00 p.m. on Bessemer Road. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say the driver was treated and released. So far, there is no word on what caused the driver to crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

I-565 eastbound shut down following wreck in Huntsville, 1 seriously hurt

