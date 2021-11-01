Car drives into Applebee’s in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a car drove into an Applebee’s restaurant in Birmingham on Saturday night.

This happened around 9:00 p.m. on Bessemer Road. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say the driver was treated and released. So far, there is no word on what caused the driver to crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

