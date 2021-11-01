Campaign underway to help dozens of Morgan County nonprofits

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A campaign is underway to raise funds through United Way of Morgan County.

The organization provides funding for 29-area nonprofits that help people of all ages in the county.

“These agencies are hurting more now than ever before because everybody has been affected by the pandemic. They need these funds to provide vital services in Decatur-Morgan County,” said Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities. “And it really truly addresses every age group, every economic level of folks throughout the county. It could be a house fire and the Red Cross will be there to offer assistance, or it could be after school programs that help parents that not only care for their kids but the kids are getting additional tutoring and different things like that.”

If you or your business wants to participate and hold a drive to support these nonprofits, visit the United Way of Morgan County website.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.