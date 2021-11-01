Deals
Breezy Tuesday with showers coming for Wednesday and Thursday

By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Breezy winds from the northeast will start to pick up overnight with gusts over 20 miles per hour. 

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with cool lows in the lower 40s by daybreak Tuesday morning.  Tuesday will be breezy with north winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour with highs reaching the lower 60s.  Cloud cover will move in for Wednesday along with scattered rain showers late in the day, high temperatures will be well below average in the middle to upper 50s. 

Thursday looks cloudy, gloomy and damp with periods of rain showers and drizzle. Friday is mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s with a few rain showers. Frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday morning with lows around 36 degrees.

