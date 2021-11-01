Deals
Braves do ‘Goode’; Former Alabama Football player with ALS treated to two World Series games

Kerry Goode attended game 4 and 5 of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta, Georgia
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - The Atlanta Braves organization treated former Alabama Football Player and North Alabama native Kerry Goode to two World Series games this past weekend!

Many of you know about Kerry and his fight with ALS. Friends started a GoFundMe to raise money to get Kerry to a World Series game. The Braves organization itself took matters into its own hands, providing him with tickets for two games. Money from the GoFundMe will be repurposed.

Below are some photos of Kerry at the games.

Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode
