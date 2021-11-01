Deals
49 Essentia employees dismissed as vaccine mandate goes into effect

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says its dismissed 49 employees because they decided against the vaccine and chose to not seek an exemption.

Monday was the health system’s deadline for employees to get the shot. Essentia Health announced the requirement in August. The policy affects all employees, including remote workers, volunteers, students and non-employed medical staff.

In a statement, they said, “While we’re sad to see them leave, we respect their decisions. We appreciate their good work, wish them well and these individuals are eligible for rehire at Essentia Health if they change their mind.”

The company says that 99% of its workforce is now vaccinated or has applied for an exemption. They also said that until the evaluation of exemption requests are processed, they’re unable to tell how it’ll fully impact their staffing situation.

