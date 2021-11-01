39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested over three dozen individuals in Operation: Enough is Enough.
The operation’s focus, which takes place in October, was to arrest violent crime offenders.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 39 people, the clearance of 113 warrants, and the seizure of the following:
- 8 firearms
- 45+ grams of cocaine
- 400 grams of marijuana
- 1,000+ pills
Warrants were also executed for the following offenses:
- Murder: 6 arrests | 7 warrants cleared
- Aggravated assault: 17 warrants cleared
- Armed robbery: 6 warrants cleared
- Rape: 1 warrant cleared
- Kidnapping: 1 warrant cleared
- Aggravated sodomy: 1 warrant cleared
Anyone with information related to any of the cases listed above should contact Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.
