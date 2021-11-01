11 dogs, raccoon seized from Frayser home, man facing animal cruelty charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of housing nearly a dozen dogs and a raccoon at a home in Frayser is facing several animal cruelty charges.

Memphis police say 25-year-old Lorenzo Clark is charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty and three counts of animal fighting.

According to an affidavit, Memphis Animal Services received a call saying there were several malnourished dogs left at a home on Baldwin Avenue.

It was later discovered Clark was the ower after he showed up at the shelter to retrieve the dogs. Police say Clark told the shelter he was out of town at the time the animals were seized.

Police also observed a swimming tank, a weighted pulley, weighted collars and multiple syringes around the yard -- materials commonly used to train dogs to fight.

Three of the dogs, that police believe were trained to fight, were euthanized due to aggressive behavior towards other animals at the shelter.

The remaining dogs are now property of the City of Memphis, according to police.

Clark’s bond is set at $5,000.

