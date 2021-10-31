Watertown Apartments engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire and Rescue on scene
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene working a visibly large apartment fire at 6 Watertown Circle.
Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say the fire has been extinguished, and that they are now checking for hot spots and accounting for residents.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unknown how many units are involved at this time.
More updates will follow shortly.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.