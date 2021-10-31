Two shot, killed inside car
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Laclede Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The officers say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of a car.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
