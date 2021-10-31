Spooky clouds early with a clearing treat this afternoon!

Happy Halloween! Alas, the spooky weather has left & we are in for a treat today!

After a very gloomy stretch the last few days we are finally dry & clearing out! Temperatures this morning are into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Valley as skies are finally clearing out. A few clouds out there to start our day but as we move into the afternoon, we will see nothing but sunshine! While temperatures today will still stay cooler than normal, they will be much warmer than anything we experienced the last three days. Highs today will make the mid to upper 60s. Should be a spooktacular evening for those trick-or-treaters tonight. Temperatures will be into the low 60s as the sun start to set and hand into the mid-50s through the evening.

The start to the week will be nice and dry. Sunshine expected for much of Monday, with a breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures the next few days should be into the 60s, but that won’t last long. A midweek cold front will drive in showers and storms by Thursday, with much cooler air on the backside of it as we move into the end of the week. There is a chance that we could see our first frost of the season this upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

