Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Police release video of Decatur boy’s death

4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chicago Police Department has released new video showing the suspected shooter and the moments he allegedly shot and killed a 4-year-old boy from Decatur.

On September 3, Mychal Moultry Jr., or “MJ” from Decatur was shot twice in the head through a window while getting his hair braided and died two days later. He was visiting his family who lived in Chicago. MJ would have been a preschooler at Chestnut Grove Elementary School this year.

[Read More: Activists helping family of 4-year-old Decatur boy killed]

Police don’t have an identity on the suspected shooter but there is a $15,000 reward for identifying the person and an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

In the video, you can see the suspect drive through a residential street and then stop their car in the middle of the street. The suspect then gets out of the car and begins firing, those shots would strike MJ. The suspect then gets back in the car and drives off.

[Read More: Mother of Decatur 4-year-old killed in Chicago speaks out]

We have included the video below. While there are no scenes of graphic violence, viewer discretion is still advised.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

Latest News

The Chicago Police Department has released a video of the death of a 4-year-old boy from Decatur.
Police release video of Decatur boy's death
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck
No action by city after two people struck by cars
Connell
Active search underway after inmate escapes police custody