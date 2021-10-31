Perfect Halloween evening with a nice start to the week

Deals
First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Happy Halloween!  Trick or treating weather looks perfect tonight with fair skies and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s around 5PM. 

Skies stay mostly clear overnight with Monday morning temperatures in the middle 40s.  The work week will start off very comfortable with highs in the low to middle 60s and mainly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.  Tuesday looks to be breezy with north winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour. 

Cloud cover will move in for Wednesday along with scattered rain showers late in the day, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.  Thursday looks cloudy, gloomy and damp with off and on rain showers and much cooler temperatures in the low to middle 50s.  Friday is mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s with a few rain showers.

Frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday morning with lows around 36 degrees.  Check back for the latest forecast updates!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

