No action by city after two people struck by cars

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council was presented with recommendations from a study that sought a transportation vision along the Pine Street corridor six months ago, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Since the release of that study, two pedestrians have been struck by vehicles on separate occasions within two weeks of each other and no action has been taken, according to Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons.

“We don’t need a quick fix, we need a major long-term fix,” she told the Times Daily. “We don’t want to put something in and have to take it back out.”

On September 28, a student at the University of North Alabama was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Pine Street at Irvine Avenue. The student was air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened earlier this month. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Tennessee streets in downtown Florence just south of the campus, according to police.

The council contracted Croy Engineering to conduct a corridor study of Pine Street from Wildwood Park Road, through the campus, into downtown Florence to Dr. Hicks Boulevard.

The $60,000 study was conducted to develop a transportation vision for the corridor by community-driven engagement.

