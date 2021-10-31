Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said around 5 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 5800 block of Monticello Drive regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Williams.

No additional information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

Latest News

The best costumes of Halloween 2021
Biden’s job rating sinks below 50% a year before midterms
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is calling attention to what he says is a growing problem making...
Memphis mayor says judicial system is ‘broken’