Man killed in Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said around 5 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 5800 block of Monticello Drive regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Williams.

No additional information was released as police continue to investigate the shooting.

