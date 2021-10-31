Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night has claimed the life of a Buhl man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brian D. Moses, 33, was fatally injured when the 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 he was driving collided into the rear of a Ford truck.

Moses suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene to DCH Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday, October 30, on Tuscaloosa County 140, approximately 12 miles east of Northport.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.