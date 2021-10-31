Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man dies after crashing into back of Ford truck

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night has claimed the life of a Buhl man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Brian D. Moses, 33, was fatally injured when the 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 he was driving collided into the rear of a Ford truck.

Moses suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene to DCH Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday, October 30, on Tuscaloosa County 140, approximately 12 miles east of Northport.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Jason Chad Turner has been charged with the murder of his brother
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting death
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away from COVID-19 complications.
Ider Police chief passes away from COVID-19
Troopers investigating after delivery driver hit by vehicle

Latest News

Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Bibi the Cat
UPDATE: Beloved Kure Beach cat, Bibi, returns home
Spooky clouds early with a clearing treat this afternoon!
Spooky clouds early with a clearing treat this afternoon!
Spooky clouds early with a clearing treat this afternoon!
Spooky clouds early with a clearing treat this afternoon!