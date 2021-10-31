Deals
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, and theft charges following a traffic stop and a subsequent search warrant at his home.

LaGrange police say they executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Rutland Circle at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say this was after 30-year-old Japolo Laye was detained during a traffic stop and after he was seen leaving this residence.

The warrant stems from an investigation into the sale of fentanyl tablets from the residence by Laye, police say. During the search of the residence, officials say approximately 2.5 oz. of fentanyl tablets (at least 300 tablets) were located along with 7 oz. of packaged marijuana, and a stolen firearm.

When Japolo Laye was detained during the traffic stop, LaGrange police say he was in the possession of approximately 30 oxycodone 10 mg tablets. Police say they believe Laye intended to resale them as he did not have a prescription for the pills.

The LaGrange Police Department has charged Laye with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest, police say Laye was on felony probation for other drug-related and drug distribution charges.

